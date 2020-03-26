A supermarket in Northeast Pennsylvania is still reeling from the loss of more than $35,000 worth of groceries that a customer intentionally coughed on amid the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday afternoon, a woman came into the Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township, outside Wilkes-Barre, and purposely coughed on the store’s entire selection of fresh produce, as well as some bakery items, meat, and other food, Gerrity’s co-owner Joe Fasula said in a statement.
“While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a￼ very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers,” he said.
“I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food," he said. "While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing.”
Grocery store workers across the state have found themselves on the front lines of this pandemic. While most other businesses have been ordered to close, supermarkets are deemed life-sustaining, and their employees have expressed anxiety despite efforts to protect them.
At Gerrity’s, more than a dozen employees helped throw out items and clean up the area after the coughing incident, said Fasula, who assured customers everything was cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.
Additional employees arrived early Thursday to restock. When they got to the store, they were greeted by several colorful, heart-sharped messages taped to the door. One of the messages, which was shared on the store’s Facebook page, read: “Thank you, grocery workers! We appreciate you.”
As for the woman, whom the store declined to name, authorities are investigating the incident and may file charges, Fasula said. They will also make sure she gets tested for the coronavirus, he said, although there is no indication she is actually infected.