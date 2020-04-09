Acme and Aldi are joining other supermarkets in limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores due to the coronavirus.
Acme, which was founded in Philadelphia and is now headquartered in Malvern, said it will keep stores at 20% of capacity at any given time. President Jim Perkins called the measure “an important step to help reinforce social distancing.”
All of its 164 stores, including dozens in the Philadelphia region, were to be in compliance with the new capacity regulations by Thursday.
Aldi, the Germany-based discount grocer that has expanded its Philly footprint in recent years, will permit only five customers per 1,000 square feet. Most modest-size stores have 10,000 square feet of shopping space, which would allow for 50 customers.
Throughout the Philadelphia area, other supermarket officials have taken similar steps as they try to balance protecting concerned employees and ensuring customers can safely access the food they need. Local Trader Joe’s stores have been limiting customers, as have smaller shops such as Di Bruno Bros. and Fishtown’s Riverwards Produce.
Yet other places have been slower to do so. Workers at Mom’s Organic Market are calling for more safety precautions, including stricter capacity regulations, after an employee at the Center City location tested positive for the coronavirus.
Government officials are weighing in, too. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered grocers on Wednesday to limit customers in order to keep stores at no more than 50% capacity, and mandated customers and employees wear masks. Last month, when the stay-at-home went into effect in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney recommended stores “manage occupancy to allow for social distancing."
Nationwide, employees of Trader Joe’s, Giant, and Walmart have died of the virus, causing further concern among essential workers.
Along with implementing the new customer limits, Acme said it will be providing masks for all store and distribution center employees by the end of the week. The store had already implemented other social distancing measures, including installing plexiglass barriers at cash registers and enforcing one-way aisles.
Aldi, meanwhile, said it will move to one-way aisles, clean carts outside the store, take temperatures of employees, and encourage people to shop by themselves unless they must bring a child or assist a relative. If lines form to enter a store, Aldi said it will enforce social distancing and allow medical professionals who show ID to move to the front of the line.