Following the Centers for Disease Control’s eight-week restriction on public gatherings of 50 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it has extended its suspension of games through that period of time.
The league said in a statement that it has “a target return date of May 10,” and “remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options.”
Expect the desire to play all games to remain MLS’s position for a while. The league’s lack of a big-money TV deal means its smaller teams, including the Union, rely on ticket sales and other game-day revenue for their budgets.
MLS said it might push the season into December, which is when the playoffs ended from 2012-18, and “is also identifying other available dates.” Last year, the league shortened its playoffs to one-game rounds and finished on Nov. 10. This year’s championship game was originally scheduled for Nov. 7.
Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that if the playoffs are pushed later in the year, the league could take the final to a neutral site to avoid excessively cold weather. This would be a one-time circumstance, as MLS prefers to have the final at the higher seed. But there is plenty of precedent, as the final was at a neutral site from MLS’s inception in 1996 through 2011.
“Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations,” the league said.
Last Thursday, MLS and the USL suspended their seasons through April 11 and the NWSL canceled all of its preseason games. This past Sunday, MLS and the NWSL ordered all their players off fields for the rest of the week: MLS through Friday and the NWSL through this coming Sunday. A few hours after the leagues’ statements, the CDC issued its restriction on gatherings.
MLS’s initial suspension affected four Union games. The extension affects a further five.
The Union’s minor-league USL team is also affected. The USL on Wednesday extended the suspension of its two professional leagues — the second-tier Championship and third-tier League One — through May 10.
The USL has not yet made a formal decision about its semipro League Two, which has teams in Philadelphia, West Chester, Reading, Allentown and Ocean City.
The Union’s reserve team plays in the USL Championship. Three of its games fell under the previous suspension, and six fall under the new one.
Concacaf still has yet to announce when its suspended men’s Olympic qualifying tournament could be played. The event was to be held in Guadalajara, Mexico starting Friday. A spokesperson said no further decisions have made.
In Europe, all but one of the major countries have suspended their domestic leagues. The one still going is Turkey, where games are still going on without fans. U.S. national team winger Tyler Boyd plays for Istanbul-based club Beşiktaş.
Continental governing body UEFA postponed its quadrennial championship tournament for men’s national teams from this summer to next year. UEFA is waiting to make a formal move on its suspended Champions League and Europa League club tournaments, hoping to finish them during the summer.
South American governing body Conmebol also postponed its men’s national team championship, the Copa América, to next year; and suspended its club tournaments, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, until at least May 5.
March 14: vs. San Jose Earthquakes
March 22: vs. D.C. United
March 28: at Portland Timbers
April 5: vs. Inter Miami
April 11: vs. Montreal Impact
April 15: vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
April 19: vs. New York City FC
April 25: at Columbus Crew
May 2: vs. FC Cincinnati
May 9: vs. Atlanta United
March 14: at North Carolina FC
March 28: at Charleston Battery
April 3: vs. Atlanta United 2
April 12: vs. Indy Eleven
April 20: vs. Sporting Kansas City 2
April 25: at Hartford Athletic
April 29: vs. Louisville City
May 3: at Birmingham Legion
May 9: at Pittsburgh Riverhounds