The USL, which runs multiple lower-division leagues in the U.S., has also suspended games in the second-tier USL Championship for 30 days. That affects at least three games for the Union’s reserve team in the league: Saturday at North Carolina FC, March 28 at the Charleston Battery and April 3 vs. Atlanta United 2. The April 12 game vs. Indy Eleven falls on the first day outside the 30-day window, so it might also be affected.