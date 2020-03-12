Major League Soccer has suspended its season for for 30 days, effective immediately.
“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”
On Wednesday, the Union strongly encouraged fans to come to Subaru Park for their home opener Saturday night. That stance came before the NCAA announced that its basketball tournaments and other winter sports championships would be played without fans, and before the NBA suspended its season when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
Now MLS headquarters has made the final decision for the Union and the rest of the league.
As of now, five Union games are off: Saturday vs. the San Jose Earthquakes, March 22 vs. D.C. United, March 28 at the Portland Timbers, April 5 at Inter Miami and April 11 vs. the Montreal Impact.
U.S. men’s and women’s national team games scheduled for March and April have been canceled. The senior men were to play at the Netherlands on March 26 and Wales on March 30. The women were to host Australia in suburban Salt Lake City on April 10, and host Brazil in San Jose, Calif., on April 14. Youth national team camps scheduled through the end of April have also been canceled.
The USL, which runs multiple lower-division leagues in the U.S., has also suspended games in the second-tier USL Championship for 30 days. That affects at least three games for the Union’s reserve team in the league: Saturday at North Carolina FC, March 28 at the Charleston Battery and April 3 vs. Atlanta United 2. The April 12 game vs. Indy Eleven falls on the first day outside the 30-day window, so it might also be affected.
In the NWSL, the Portland Thorns have canceled a preseason tournament in which they were to host the Chicago Red Stars, the U.S. under-23 team and Tacoma, Wash.-based OL Reign. The NWSL’s season is still scheduled to kick off April 18, marking the start of new three-year broadcast deals with CBS and Twitch.
Concacaf is still playing its men’s Olympic qualifying tournament, which starts March 20, as scheduled, but has suspended its Champions League. There were quarterfinal games Tuesday and Wednesday, and Los Angeles FC was to host Mexico’s Cruz Azul on Thursday.
“We are continuing to discuss arrangements for other upcoming Concacaf competitions and will make a further public statement in due course,” the confederation said in a statement.
In Europe, Champions League games have been played behind closed doors this week in Italy, Spain and France. Two games next week, Manchester City-Real Madrid and Juventus-Lyon, have been postponed.
UEFA, the continent’s governing body, has a meeting set for next Tuesday to make formal decisions on this season and this summer’s European Championship, which is to be played in 12 cities across the continent.
French news orgnization L’Équipe reported that UEFA is expected to suspend the Champions League and Europa League entirely, and move the Euros to next year.
Top domestic leagues in Europe have already taken major actions. Italy’s government suspended all sports on Monday, including Serie A soccer. Two days later, a player from Italian superpower Juventus tested positive for coronavirus.
In Spain, La Liga has been suspended and Real Madrid players have been quarantined because one of the club’s basketball players (the Real Madrid organization runs teams in multiple sports) tested positive.
Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 are playing games behind closed doors. One player at German club Hannover 96 has tested positive.
The English Premier League hasn’t done anything yet, but is expected to announce soon that games will be played behind closed doors.