But the Philly area’s reopened theaters have found ways to draw people back. Colonial’s first-ever virtual BlobFest, the annual celebration of the 1950s sci-fi classic that was partly shot at the theater, was “attended” last month by people across North America. Online attendees paid either $25 or $100 for access to classic horror-film screenings, take part in virtual contests, and participate in an online chat with other viewers. They also had an at-home version of the movie’s “run out” scene, which was originally shot at the theater and is reenacted during every Blobfest.