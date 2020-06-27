It might be the perfect pandemic movie night: Drive-in movies are back in fashion.
In Pennsylvania, it’s easy: The state has about 28 drive-ins with 45 screens — only New York has more, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.
Here are a dozen drive-in theaters, all within about 150 miles of Center City — including a couple that are out-of-state.
New Jersey’s only drive-in theater has two screens, each showing a different double feature.
This weekend: Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience, Zootopia and The Avengers, My Spy and Knives Out, starting at dusk.
Don’t miss: The extensive food menu, with cheesesteaks, shrimp with brown rice, and pulled pork sandwiches. If you want to bring your own food, you’ll need a $20 food permit.
2203 Delsea Dr., Vineland, N.J., 43 miles from Center City, Admission: $11 per person, kids 3 and younger free, 856-696-0011, delseadrive-in.com
Opened in 1934, Shankweiler’s says it’s the oldest drive-in in America. This year, it will be showing films curated by Michael B. Jordan that celebrate diverse voices in film, including Black Panther, Do The Right Thing, and Crazy Rich Asians. The program runs from July 1 to the end of August.
This weekend: Zootopia and The Avengers.
Don’t miss: Hike before your flick: Trexler Nature Preserve is a 10-minute drive away, with nearly 20 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and more.
4540 Shankweiler Rd., Orefield, 61 miles from Center City, Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under, free for children 2 and under, 610-481-0800, shankweilers.com
This Lehigh Valley drive-in has been around since 1946, and features double features on two screens.
This weekend: Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Beetlejuice, Grease and Footloose. Movies start at 9 p.m.
Don’t miss: There’s lots of hiking near Becky’s, including a trailhead on the Appalachian Trail. And you can bring your pup, too: Pets are allowed at the drive-in.
4548 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, 74 miles from Center City, Admission: $10 for ages 13 and up, $7 for kids 3 to 12, children 2 and under are free, 610-767-2249, beckysdi.com
Open since 1949, the Mahoning Drive-In Theater says it has the “largest CinemaScope screen in Pennsylvania” at 109 feet.
This weekend: Zombiefest VI, with Day of the Dead and Reanimator, is sold out — except for Sunday’s screenings of Maniac Cop, Maniac Cop 2, and Maniac Cop 3.
Don’t miss: If you’re not into this weekend’s horror show, next weekend has the “Rocky Balboa Bash,” with the first four Rocky movies.
635 Seneca Rd., Lehighton, 81 miles from Center City, Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12 (special event pricing may vary), 610-683-7243, mahoningdit.com
Bengies in Maryland has a massive 120-foot by 52-foot theater screen, which it claims is the largest in the country.
This weekend: Zootopia, The Greatest Showman starting at 7 p.m.
Don’t miss: The Bengies snack bar has everything from 16-inch pizzas and egg rolls to caramel apples and cotton candy.
3417 Eastern Blvd., Middle River, Md., 95 miles from Center City, Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 10, 410-687-5627, bengies.com
Moonlite Drive-In sat idle for about 30 years before reopening last year. Following a screening of the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, Sunday’s lineup features Jurassic Park and director Steven Spielberg’s 1971 debut action flick, Duel, starting at 9 p.m.
Don’t miss: Francis Slocum State Park is about a 10-minute drive away, with 1,035 acres of outdoor fun, including a pool, lake, and hiking and mountain biking trails.
1190 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming, 115 miles from Center City, Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children 3 to 11, 570-817-1583, facebook.com/moonlitedriveinllc
Haar’s Drive-In has been running since 1953.
This weekend: Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience on Saturday, Footloose on Sunday, 9 p.m.
Don’t miss: Make a trek to a section of the Appalachian Trail in Mount Holly Springs, about a 20-minute drive away.
185 Logan Rd., Dillsburg, 115 miles from Center City, Admission: $10 for 5 and up, 4 and under are free, 717-432-8246, haars.com/drive-in
This Dauphin County drive-in is open Fridays and Saturdays.
This weekend: Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience
Don’t miss: You can order concessions ahead of time online, with burgers, pizza, and, of course, popcorn.
813 E. Market St., Lykens, 118 miles from Center City, Admission: $7 for ages 12 and over, $4 for children 3 to 11, kids 2 and under free, 717-360-8876, skyvudrivein.com
Garden is a two-screen drive-in in Luzerne County.
This weekend: Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience, Shrek and Madagascar, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Back to the Future, starting at 8:45 p.m.
Don’t miss: Garden Drive-In also has a large flea market, open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
26 US-11, Hunlock Creek, 124 miles from Center City, Admission: $7 per person, children 2 and younger free, 570-735-5933, gardendrivein.com
Circle Drive-In has been open since 1949.
This weekend: Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience, The Avengers, and Zootopia.
Don’t miss: Upcoming features include Ghostbusters, Minions, Palm Springs, and Unhinged.
1911 Scranton Carbondale Hwy., Scranton, 131 miles from Center City, Admission: $8 for 12 and up, $5 for children ages 3 to 11, 570-489-5731, circledrive-in.com
Located in Cumberland County, this drive-in has been at it since 1952.
This weekend: Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Beverly Hills Cop, starting at 9:05 p.m. (gates at 7 p.m.).
Don’t miss: Concessions options include hot dogs, cheeseburgers, popcorn, and nachos — and there’s an on-site playground area.
715 Centerville Rd., Newville, 137 miles from Center City, Admission: $8 for adults, $4 for children 3-12, free for kids under 3, 717-776-5212, 81fun.com
Located in Northumberland County, Point Drive-In features three screens, which show double features.
This weekend: Frankenstein and Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, Shrek and Smokey and the Bandit, and Jurassic World and Mean Girls, all at dusk.
Don’t miss: Tire out the kiddos at nearby Hess Recreation Area, with a skatepark, fishing in Mahoning Creek, and softball fields.
3569 Point Township Dr., Northumberland, 153 miles from Center City, Admission: $7 per person, children 3 and under free, 570-275-9926, facebook.com/pointdrivein