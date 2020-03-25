“I started feeling bad again so I called my sisters and started talking about it. They said you really need to get this out there … because people are not taking this seriously,” Walden-Hooks told me. “I watched the news that day and saw people on the beach and people still standing close together in lines at grocery stores and at liquor stores and exercising in groups at the park and I’m thinking, ‘no, this has to stop. I’m going to get this out there.' "