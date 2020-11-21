Experts say one encouraging sign is that survival rates seem better in nursing homes now. Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger, heads an RRHCP in north central Pennsylvania. She said nursing home death rates were 30% to 40% in the spring surge and are now more like 10% to 15%. Wider testing could be a factor, but experts say testing has allowed earlier identification of infected residents. They are now more closely monitored for breathing problems and dehydration. David Nace, clinical chief of geriatric medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and head of the western RRHCP, suspects that widespread use of masks means residents are getting smaller initial doses of the virus. Theoretically, that could lead to milder illness.