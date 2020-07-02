During the pandemic, however, society has quickly adapted online opportunities. Whenever possible, people are working from home, attending school online, and socializing through online book clubs. Even certain health care needs are increasingly being met remotely through telehealth and telemedicine. Overnight, digital connections have become commonplace, with many of us feeling fortunate to have this access. Similar to contamination fears, some digital behaviors that were once questioned have become adaptive behaviors that keep us healthy — but not all of them.