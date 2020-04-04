Make a Plan B. Think about what will happen if you or your caregiver should become ill, or if they are unable to leave their home because of self-quarantine or other issues. Will you need help at home if you become ill? If so, who will be able to help you? What is your plan in case your caregiver becomes ill or isn’t able to help you for a few weeks? Who will help with tasks, like cooking, cleaning, or bathing, if you or your caretaker becomes ill? It is important to finalize a plan for how you will get vital care and supplies. Consider setting up a meal delivery service or grocery deliveries.