As the Philadelphia region continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some retailers in the area are changing when and how they do business to help protect customers who are particularly vulnerable.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older people, individuals with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women are among the most at-risk groups for developing severe cases of COVID-19. However, they still need supplies like food and medicine.
So, retailers from grocery stores and pharmacies to big-box stores and wholesale clubs are changing their hours to allow for a safer shopping experience for seniors, people with compromised immune systems, and similar groups. Here’s a round up of Philly-area shops doing this.
We will continue to update this list as more stores announce exclusive hours. See one we are missing? Let us know.
Acme: Acme is reserving 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every weekday for people aged 60 and older, as well as customers with compromised immune systems. Find a local market at local.acmemarkets.com.
Aldi: Aldi announced on Facebook that its stores will be open to senior citizens, expectant mothers, and customers with health concerns from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A list of local stores is available at https://www.aldi.us/stores.
The Fresh Market: The Fresh Market is open to seniors and “other individuals most at risk” from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, the company said in a Facebook posting. Find a store near you at https://www.thefreshmarket.com/your-market/store-locator.
Giant: Giant Food Stores has reserved the hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily for customers aged 60 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised. The company has since announced that in-store pharmacies will also open at 6 a.m. to further accommodate those customers. Find your local store at giantfood.com/store-locator.
Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s said in a statement that every day between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., its stores will maintain an “additional line outside the front door” for senior customers so that they can have “an expedited entrance” to shop. Find your local store at https://www.traderjoes.com/stores?q=.
Whole Foods: Customers aged 60 and older can shop at Whole Foods Markets one hour before regular operating hours. Find a local store at https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.
Walgreens: Customers aged 55 and older can shop at Walgreens locations from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Tuesday until further notice, the company indicates online. Additionally, Walgreens is offering free shipping for seniors, as well as expanded drive-thru services. Find a location near you at https://www.walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp.
Target: Every Wednesday, the first shopping hour of the day is reserved for “vulnerable guests,” including pregnant women, people who are 65 and older, customers with health conditions. Find your local store at https://www.target.com/store-locator/find-stores.
Walmart: Customers aged 60 and older can shop an hour before Walmart stores regular hours every Tuesday. In a statement, the company said the specialized schedule will last through April 28, and includes pharmacy and Vision Center services. Local stores can be found at https://www.walmart.com/store/finder.
BJ’s Wholesale Club: A designated shopping hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily is available for BJ’s members aged 60 and older, the company said on Facebook. Find a store near you at https://www.bjs.com/clubLocator.
Costco Wholesale Club: Members of Costco aged 60 years and older can shop at the store from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, though Business Centers are excluded. Pharmacy services will also be available, the company announced on Facebook. Find a store near you at https://www.costco.com/warehouse-locations.
Dollar General: Senior store run the first hour that stores open daily, the company said in a statement. Find your local store at https://www.dollargeneral.com/store-locator.html.