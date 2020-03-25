A woman who does not mind her photograph being published, but who prefers not to have her name in the paper, exits the Whole Foods Market on South Street in Philadelphia, March 18, 2020. Whole Foods Market has instituted Senior citizen only shopping from 7:30-8 a.m. each morning. The store hours are now: Senior citizen shopping 7:30-8 a.m. the store is open to the general public 8 a.m.-8 p.m, the early close is for cleaning and restocking.