Admittedly, I was on the fence about a closure. But then I remembered something: thousands of Philadelphia’s kids live with their grandparents or great aunts and uncles, or other older extended family members. According to the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, an estimated 13,400 Philadelphia children lived with grandmom or poppy in 2017. Grandparents and older relatives make up a vital part of all school communities in Philadelphia. What’s more: those grandparents are often juggling work, caring for children, and the simple realities of aging, which, in Philly, as in all places in the United States, is difficult by design. Compared to most wealthy, first-world countries, the U.S. is terrible at offering healthcare and social support to its seniors.