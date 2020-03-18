The NHL has its first confirmed coronavirus case.
The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night that one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The player, who was not named, has mild symptoms and is in isolation.
“The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials,” the team said in a statement. “As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.”
Ottawa was on a west coast road trip before the league suspended the regular season last Thursday: at the San Jose Sharks on March 7, the Anaheim Ducks on March 10 and the Los Angeles Kings on March 11.
The Senators-Sharks game was played as cases and concern were growing throughout California’s Bay Area. The Sharks let fans attend that game and the next night’s contest against the Colorado Avalanche, then went on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on the 11th. The NHL suspended play on the 12th.
Ottawa’s announcement came hours after the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets confirmed that four of their players tested positive for the coronavirus. Kevin Durant said publicly he was one of them.
The Senators faced the Kings at the Staples Center the day after the Nets played the Lakers in the same arena.
At the moment, both the NHL and the NBA’s plans to resume play this year are up in the air.
