Some leaders have tried to grasp onto the old order for too long. President Donald Trump spent weeks offering mixed messages, inaction, and denial and remains in the old normal. Mayor Jim Kenney started out insisting that the economy was more important than people’s lives. Eventually, he followed other leaders like Gov. Tom Wolf, who acted decisively and called for major shutdowns in order to flatten the curve of exposures and outbreak. The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut understood from the beginning that this virus transcends borders and coordinated the three states’ social distancing recommendations.