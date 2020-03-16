Like many grocery shoppers this weekend flocking to supermarkets to stock up on supplies for the coronavirus outbreak, Inquirer staff photographer Tom Gralish encountered entire sections of stores emptied of hand sanitizers, pasta, rice, canned goods, and toilet paper. But, he noticed, not everything was flying off the shelves.

So he photographed the items that nobody seemed desperate to grab — products that even panic buyers didn’t want.

His unscientific survey took place on Saturday evening at the Acme in Haddon Commons on Cuthbert Boulevard in Haddon Township, the ShopRite in Garden State Pavilion on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, and the Wegmans in Towne Place at Garden State Park, also on Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

Green and yellow zucchini was in abundance at the Wegmans in Towne Place.

Green and yellow zucchini not so much.

The water cress and escarole wasn't exactly flying off the shelves at the Acme in Haddon Commons.

but few were clamoring for water cress and escarole.

Chicken gizzards and hearts still available on shelves at the ShopRite in Garden State Pavilion.

except for the chicken gizzards and hearts.

Granite and stone surface cleaning supplies evidently were not a high-demand item.

but there was still plenty of cleaning potions for granite and stone.

Specialty milk was all that was available at the Acme in the Haddon Commons in Haddon Township.

except for specialty kinds.

Frozen artichoke hearts and diced celery onions still available on shelves at the Wegmans in Towne Place.

but certainly not frozen artichoke hearts or the basics for a soup broth — diced celery, carrots and onions.

Phillies Clubhouse rolls were plentiful at the Wegmans in Towne Place at Garden State Park.

but what did shoppers have against Phillies Clubhouse rolls?

Frozen stuffed pasta at the Wegmans in Towne Place at Garden State Park.

while frozen stuffed pasta waited for more takers. Counting carbs even during a pandemic?