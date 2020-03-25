Self-care. While social distancing rules suggest we skip going to the gym, we should not skip exercise. Continue to carve out time for you and your children to engage in self-care. Take a nature walk, do some yoga in the house, play outside (with safe distance). In addition to social distancing, it may be beneficial to engage in some screen distancing. Continue to keep updates with trusted local and national news sources, but limit screen time. The 24-hour news cycle only serves to feed our anxiety. Assess how you feel after spending too much time on social media or watching the news, and if you continue to feel elevated and anxious, take a break. Identify specific times throughout the day that you will check in with trusted news sources and then engage in other activities. Appropriate distraction can be helpful for both parents and kids.