As we celebrate the ADA, a strange paradox has emerged in regard to COVID-19. While white-collar job and educational accessibility is everywhere, disability rights and the activists who helped make them possible are under enormous threat. Relief bills and policies effectively write disabled people out entirely. The Department of Education wants to undermine special education requirements by exempting schools from them. Relief funds are minimal, even though more than half of those in long-term poverty live with disability. Hospitals have received guidelines to deny, or ration, care to those they deem less likely to survive. A years-old New York COVID-19 policy repurposing personal ventilators disabled people come to the hospital with for use on someone more abled has come under fire in disability communities.