No one in Pennsylvania can be evicted or have their home foreclosed on due to inability to pay until at least July 10, officials will announce Thursday.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are expected to announce the extension, which Wolf will institute via executive order.
The pandemic has ground economic activity in the state to a halt and more than a quarter of the workforce — 1.7 million people — have filed for unemployment benefits. Renters and homeowners alike have sounded the alarm that a housing crisis could follow once moratoria on evictions are lifted. In Philadelphia, where almost half of residents are renters, 1,700 evictions will be considered once the city moratorium is lifted and landlords are in waiting to file for thousands more.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered on halt on evictions and foreclosures through at least May 11, and some counties extended court closures past that date, effectively extending the moratorium. At the end of April, Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Apartment Association asked landlords to not begin new eviction proceedings based on nonpayment until at least July 15, but the request wasn’t legally binding.
The federal government’s stimulus package also included some protections, including banning evictions in federally-subsidized housing and pausing foreclosures for owners with federally-backed mortgages through July.
But some advocates that’s not enough. Renters in Philadelphia and in other cities across the world have called for a “rent strike," or the withholding of rent by tenants, whether they can afford it or not and are calling on state and local officials to freeze rent and mortgage payments entirely.
Philadelphia City Council is considering a handful of emergency housing protections, including: a 60-day extension of the eviction moratorium past when the state of emergency order is life for renters and small businesses; required waiving of late fees during the pandemic and for two months after; limit landlords from increasing rent during the pandemic and for a year after; allowing renters to use a yearlong payment program; and creating an eviction “diversion” program that runs through the end of the calendar year.
Today, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York extended the moratorium on evictions for nonpayment through at least Aug. 20.