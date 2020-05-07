The pandemic has ground economic activity in the state to a halt and more than a quarter of the workforce — 1.7 million people — have filed for unemployment benefits. Renters and homeowners alike have sounded the alarm that a housing crisis could follow once moratoria on evictions are lifted. In Philadelphia, where almost half of residents are renters, 1,700 evictions will be considered once the city moratorium is lifted and landlords are in waiting to file for thousands more.