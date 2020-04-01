Since COVID-19 reached the United States, there has also been a woeful lack of testing. Pennsylvania is no exception. Without testing, Pennsylvania cannot adequately characterize the burden, breadth, and severity of COVID-19 among our 12.8 million citizens. To protect everyone, and especially our healthcare providers, test results must become available more quickly. Potentially exposed healthcare providers wait as long as a week before receiving their results, during which time many continue contact with patients and their families. No one needs quick testing results more than healthcare providers, both to maintain their own health, and because, if positive, they pose a significant threat to the health of others.