The one surprise in the report was that the first shot in the two-dose regimen was 52 percent protective against the coronavirus in the three weeks between the two shots. But the FDA noted that there wasn’t enough data to draw firm conclusions about the efficacy of a single shot. Government officials have said they plan to hold back supplies for the second shots, which must be given three weeks later, to ensure sufficient supply of the shot that provides people get complete protection. But the signal of early protection from a single dose has raised questions about whether that’s the best way to use limited doses amid surging cases.