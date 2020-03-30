A worker in the Bustleton Station Post Office in Northeast Philadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed on Monday.
It is unclear when the employee tested positive or what actions the U.S. Postal Service is taking at the location. A spokesperson declined to offer any information about the individual or their current health status, citing privacy laws. The location remained open on Monday.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis.”
Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them. They do suggest to avoid touching your face and wash your hands after handling any deliveries.
Post offices nationwide remain open, but the U.S. Postal Service has instituted a number of measures aimed at protecting the public and its workers. Within stores, customers are kept at least 6 feet apart, and appointments are required for passport applications.
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents letter carriers employed by the U.S. Postal Service, have told members to avoid ringing doorbells. Instead, they suggest knocking on doors in places others likely haven’t touched and use social distancing guidelines when interacting with customers.
Nationwide, there have been 178 postal workers who have tested positive for COVID-19. The post office employs over 630,000 workers.