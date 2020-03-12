Providing the public with news that is accurate and timely is the standard we set for ourselves — every day. The unfolding public health crisis over the coronavirus does not alter this core mission. It just makes it ever more critical.
We are committed to producing reliable, dispassionate, relevant news and information about the virus and its impact on our community. Every part of our organization is contributing to the effort, and every day our journalists gain insights and expertise that will continue to drive our reporting and inform you, our audience.
Like any fast-moving crisis, a public health emergency is less alarming if the public has access to news and information. Our newsroom is dedicated to providing you with what you need. Just this week, we have:
- Placed all our coverage of the coronavirus, which includes a live blog, outside our paywall as a public service.
- Launched a newsletter, delivered to your inbox every day at 7 p.m., that includes the latest facts and news on the virus. You can sign up here.
The events of the last few days demonstrate how quickly the landscape can change. Our promise to you is that we will work every day, around the clock, to keep you informed. This is a company-wide commitment.
Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to The Inquirer’s Investigative News Fund. As a public benefit corporation, The Inquirer maintains not only one of the largest newsrooms in the region, but also the most experienced journalists dedicated to public health and wellness.
Our work is supported in part thanks to our nonprofit owner, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, and many other local donors. We count on your support to ensure that independent local journalism survives and thrives in Philadelphia. To our readers, donors, advertisers, and everyone in the communities we serve: Thank you.