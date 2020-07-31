For pooling to work, a technician must carefully select the samples to merge based on certain variables. These include patient factors, such as no symptoms or living where transmission is low, and the prevalence of the virus in the community. If 15% to 20% of tests come back positive in a given area, “that renders pooling impossible,” Romney Humphries, director of the microbiology laboratory at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said during the media briefing.