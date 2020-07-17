As a country we are performing 500,000 to 700,000 tests per day, when our goal for containment of this virus should be 4.3 million tests per day. Pennsylvania is currently conducting 12,000 tests daily, yet an estimated 46,000 are needed for containment. Based on reporting from 7 states, children made up less than 10% of total testing. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Policy Lab is projecting a larger increase in Philadelphia’s COVID cases in early August, just in time for school to reopen. The expected reproductive number will be more than 1 — meaning that each case infects more than one other person, and the pandemic grows.