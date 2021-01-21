Chester County will adopt sweeping changes to its systems for purchasing products and services in the wake of a failed COVID-19 antibody testing program that is now the subject of an $11 million county lawsuit against Advaite, the neophyte local company that developed the product.
”It was a crazy, crazy time, but we want to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Marian Moscowitz, chair of the county board of commissioners, said during a Thursday morning meeting held on Zoom. “It sounds like there will be major changes.”
Raymond McGarry, a lawyer hired by the county to review the aborted testing program, and county controller Margaret Reif, presented a raft of recommendations for improving procurement, including centralizing the process, and adding new layers of oversight even in emergency situations. But they stressed that they found no fraud or unethical behavior behind the no-bid deal with Advaite. Governments are permitted to skip the time-consuming bidding process during a public health emergency.
”Nobody acted inappropriately. There was nothing criminal or unethical,” McGarry said. “County staff and administrators were dealing with an unprecedented emergency. It was a fast-paced, emergency situation.”
In May, Chester County became the first in the state to offer first responders and health-care workers tests to look for disease-fighting antibodies, a sign of a past infection that confers at least some level of immunity. The county shelved the program weeks later after a spike in positive test results — far more than was plausible, given the low prevalence of the coronavirus in the population.
After The Inquirer reported in September on the false positives and the program’s abrupt but quiet end, county officials said they would notify the residents who had received “questionable test results.”
Federal regulators granted Malvern-based Advaite the legal authority to commercialize its test in March pending an evaluation of the product’s performance. Last month, Advaite received U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for emergency use of the antibody test. It has been changed to measure one antibody instead of two. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “there is no identified advantage” to either approach.
The county’s breach-of-contract lawsuit, which was not mentioned during Thursday’s review, claims it received only about 39,000 tests by the end of May, when the agreement specified 1 million tests would be delivered. About 2,000 tests were returned because of “defects and component issues,” the complaint says.
The county originally contracted to pay $20 million in federal pandemic aid, and actually gave $13 million to Advaite. It wants $11 million returned. Ajay Raju, a lawyer for Advaite and its founder, Karthik Musunuri, said on Thursday that the county never picked up available tests, and the company stands by the quality of its product.
”They purchased a product. Why would we give a refund?” Raju said. “If you order food and don’t eat it, you don’t get a refund.”
Earlier this week, Raju issued a statement that “the lawsuit is a thinly veiled attempt on the part of Chester County to divert attention from its own internecine squabbling and incompetence.”