The conversation would be very different if he were refusing treatment for an advanced or end-stage disease such as cancer. The treatment might have risks or side effects that he would not want to be subjected to, and that is his prerogative. But if his own family unknowingly infects him with a virus and he suffers or dies from it, they may feel responsible, and be plagued with prolonged and agonizing guilt. I felt certain that the last thing my patient wanted was for his family to suffer.