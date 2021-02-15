According to 3M, the leading U.S. producer of N95s, more than 10 million counterfeits have been seized since the pandemic began and the company has fielded 10,500 queries about the authenticity of N95s. The company said in a Jan. 20 letter that its work in recent months led to the seizure of fake 3M masks “sold or offered to government agencies” in at least six states. After Kaiser Health News sent photos of the masks that the New Jersey nurses questioned, a 3M spokesperson referred to them as “the counterfeits you identified.”