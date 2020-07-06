We must recognize that the staff caring for these residents need our support, care and compassion. The stress is overwhelming, and its impact might last for months, perhaps years after the pandemic ends. Many of them report feelings of traumatic stress and physical and emotional exhaustion. They report worrying about themselves and their risk of contracting COVID-19. They report worrying about meeting residents’ needs and those of their own families. They are stressed as they face the uncertainty of the course of the pandemic. They are frequently experiencing grief and loss as they cope with the decline and death of residents they have come to love. These are the heroes who have been at the side of a dying resident when families could not be with their loved one, except perhaps from the other side of a window.