The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be given out in New Jersey on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.
The first 76,000 doses have been allotted for health-care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, Murphy said in a tweet. The vaccines will be administered at University Hospital in Newark.
“For all the good news, the light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccine exemplifies that as much as anything — the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear,” Murphy said Sunday on ABC’s This Week. “So we’re begging people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down, even when you’re in private settings.”
Murphy said he believed 60% to 80% of coronavirus transmission took place in private settings.
“Celebrate holidays small with your immediate family,” he said on ABC, imploring people to social distance and wear face masks. “We know that stinks, but please, God, that’s your down payment for a normal one next year.”
There were 6,247 more cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, 71 of which were fatal, according to state records on Sunday. There were 11,084 more cases in Pennsylvania on Saturday.