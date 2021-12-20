Philadelphia residents looking to test themselves before attending holiday gatherings can pick up free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits at pop-up clinics this week.
Supplies are limited, so each person is allowed to take home two free test kits. Here are nine COVID-19 vaccination events through the Department of Health where residents can pick up the kits through Thursday:
Monday, Dec. 20
Haverford Library, 56th and Westminster, West Philly (1 to 4 p.m.)
Simpson Rec Center, 1010 Arrott St., Frankford (1 to 6 p.m.)
Widener Library, 2808 W. Lehigh Ave., Strawberry Mansion (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Lillian Marrero Library, 601 W. Lehigh Ave., Fairhill (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Lonnie Young Rec Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave., East Germantown (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Tacony Library, 6742 Torresdale Ave., Tacony (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., Crescentville (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
MLK Older Adult Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., North Philly (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 23
Waterview Rec Center, 5826 McMahon St., East Germantown (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)