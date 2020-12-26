TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

Kimberley Burrage of Downingtown stands on a tarp because the ground was wet as she visits her mother, Annabelle W. Jackson, who is recovering from a procedure at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Exton on Christmas Day. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burrage — who recently recovered from COVID-19 but lost her daughter to the disease — could not spend the holiday with her mother, but was able to visit from outside her window. At bottom is a memory book of her daughter, Jeanette Matthews, who died Nov. 28.