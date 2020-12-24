“We know that COVID hit all the community,” he said. “Consistency is the most important thing people appreciate about Prevention Point’s services, and the Step Up to the Plate site is definitely under the same guise. Whether it’s raining, snowing, windy, hot, they know they can come and we’re going to be around. I think it’s helped some folks who might not have accessed our services otherwise to understand that we’re concerned just as much with the overall wellness of the community, especially during these times.”