Pennsylvania officials have approved moving youth in the juvenile-justice system more than 100 miles across the state, despite a stay-at-home from Gov. Tom Wolf to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In a letter to Wolf, two state lawmakers expressed outrage that children from Philadelphia were being transported and admitted to a secure state residential program called Loysville Youth Development Center.
“With the shutdown of the Commonwealth, it seems incomprehensible that youth from the area known to be a COVID-19 ‘hotbed’ such as Philadelphia would be moved to an area in Perry County where there is only one case of the virus being reported,” wrote Rep. Mark Keller (R-Perry/Cumberland) and Sen. John DiSanto (R-Dauphin/Perry).
The letter was also addressed to Geoff Moulton, court administrator of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center. The lawmakers said their intent was to stop the transfer of court-ordered juveniles to Perry County, and specifically, to LYDC.
Keller and DiSanto said that “concerned employees” described an intake screening process that “consists only of a few questions and a temperature reading.”
“This protocol seems severely inadequate during a worldwide pandemic,” they said. “NO one, especially children, should be transported to a new area during a mandated Stay-at-Home Order.
“This highly irresponsible decision by [state officials] will be putting these children at great risk, in addition to jeopardizing all citizens of Perry County.”
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services officials, which oversee state-run juvenile justice, and Gov. Tom Wolf’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
On Wednesday, legal advocates filed an emergency petition to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court asking it to order the release of the 2,000 juveniles in court custody due to the threat of COVID-19.
This story will be updated.