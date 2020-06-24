There was so little he would have been able to do. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928. It would have been an aspirin and a hot water bottle or maybe he would refer the patient to the hospital for appendicitis and a 15% chance of mortality, 20 times higher than for a modern appendectomy. The laying on of hands was an essential part of a house call though. The doctor was making observations, yes, but touch was suffused with meaning for the patient too, like a priest administering sacramental oil or water.