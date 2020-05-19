The most important thing to remember, is that the setting for clinical care now and for the foreseeable future is not one size fits all. Your doctor may be seeing some patients in the office, but that may not be right for you. If you and your doctor decide that an office visit is appropriate, make sure to ask what precautions the office is taking for your safety while COVID-19 is still in our midst. And if you do return to the office, keep in mind that it may not look quite as you remembered it.