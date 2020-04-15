The CDC report provides an early snapshot of cases in people already affected by other medical issues. Based on about 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. in which health officials had a written record about the presence or absence of any underlying health conditions, the report shows that of people requiring admission to an ICU, 78% had at least one underlying medical problem. Of people hospitalized but not requiring ICU admission, 71% had at least one such condition, compared with 27% who didn’t need to be hospitalized.