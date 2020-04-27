“Given my skill set being technical, I felt that was a great way for me to contribute in these times of need," said Alexa Spagnola, the Penn junior who entered the NYU Abu Dhabi International Hackathon for Social Good. Spagnola and a team of seven students from around the world spent three days in April designing the site, and hope to have it running this summer. Because of the pandemic travel restrictions, they coordinated by Zoom rather than meeting in Abu Dhabi as planned.