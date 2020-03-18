While gyms are currently closed, the coronavirus doesn’t have to be an excuse to quit exercising.
Fortunately, fitness centers across the region are streaming classes online to help make at-home workouts feel more fun than doing 100 crunches on your carpet.
Whether you’re looking for yoga, strength training, HIIT, or dance routines, the following studios have you covered.
Schedule: Class times vary, stay up-to-date via amritayogawellness.com/zoom
Where to stream: Zoom, access via amritayogawellness.com/zoom
Price: Donation-based via Paypal (heather@amritayogawellness.com)
Price: Free
Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date on Instagram
Where to stream: Instagram live, @BodyRideStudio
Price: Free
Schedule: Library of on-demand classes
Where to stream: bulldogonline.com
Price: First 30 days free, $12.99 per month after
Schedule: Yet to be released; stay up-to-date on Instagram
Where to stream: Instagram, @casabandhayoga
Price: Free
Schedule: Class times vary, studiobookingsonline.com/dhyanayoga
Price: Donation-based via Venmo or other alternatives; Details on Facebook
Schedule: Daily 30-minute workouts; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @freehousefitness
Where to stream: YouTube
Price: Donation-based via MindBody; link can be accessed at freehousefitness.com/blog
Schedule: Daily livestreams; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @yogapalosantowellness
Where to stream: Zoom, zoom.us/join, use meeting code 883-036-6021
Price: Donation based via Venmo (@Daniel-Cordua)
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. Sunday (subject to change, check Instagram for latest times:@pranadasyoga)
Where to stream: YouTube, youtube.com/channel/UCO-m7IlmBuYYqtwxxIyg9og
Price: Free
Where to stream: Instagram live, @rebelyogastudio
Price: Donation-based; Donations can be made through Venmo (@rebel8020)
Schedule: Daily, class times vary
Where to stream: Instagram (@remix_fit), Facebook (facebook.com/RemixFitnessHorsham, and Zoom (access through remix-fitness.com/our-classes)
Price: $10 per class or $19.99 per week for unlimited classes
Schedule: Library of on-demand audio classes
Where to stream: Dropbox, access via shantiyogashala.org/sya-audio-yoga-classes
Price: Free
Schedule: Library of on-demand classes
Where to stream: app.namastream.com/#/sol-yoga-studio/products/all
Price: Prices vary per class
Schedule: 7 p.m. Sunday for free HIIT-barre workout, 5:30 p.m.; other barre class times vary, stay up-to-date on facebook.com/TheWallCyclingStudio
Where to stream: Facebook live for free classes, and Zoom for all other classes
Price: Free for Facebook live, $10 per class or $25 for three classes on Zoom
Class times: Multiple classes daily
Where to stream: Streamed through Zoom; register at threequeensyoga.com
Price: $12
Schedule: Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. (more to be added depending on demand)
Where to stream: Facebook, facebook.com/tuckbarreyoga
Price: Free
Schedule: Daily classes; stay up-to-date at unityyoga.guru/coronavirus
Where to stream: Facebook (facebook.com/UnityYogaGuru) and Instagram (@unityyogaguru)
Price: Free
Schedule: Class times vary
Where to stream: app.namastream.com/#/y-2-bfit/products/all
Price: $4.99
Schedule: Daily livestreams; schedule at ouryogahome.com
Where to stream: Zoom, access link through website: ouryogahome.com
Price: Free
Price: Free
Schedule: Daily at 9 a.m.
Where to stream: Links sent daily to members via email; Library of YouTube classes also available
Price: Free with a 14-day trial
Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date on Facebook, facebook.com/groups/543616376275751
Where to stream: Zoom, access through Fuel Cycle’s Facebook group
Price: Free
Schedule: Library of on-demand workouts
Where to stream: watch.lesmillsondemand.com/at-home-workouts
Price: Free
Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date at nevergiveuptraining.com/schedule
Where to stream: Zoom, access via nevergiveuptraining.com/schedule
Price: First class free, $40 for four classes following
Schedule: Library of workouts being built on Instagram
Where to stream: Instagram (@warhorsebarbell)
Price: Free
Schedule: Class times vary; find schedule at arx-fitness.com/class-schedule
Where to stream: Zoom, access via arx-fitness.com
Price: $10
Schedule: Yet to be released; stay up-to-date via Instagram, @mastahtee
Where to stream: Info to come; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @mastahtee
Price: Info to come; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @mastahtee
Schedule: Class times vary; stay up-to-date via Facebook, facebook.com/popfitstudio1
Where to stream: Zoom, access links through Facebook
Price: First week free, $19-40 a month following