While gyms are currently closed, the coronavirus doesn’t have to be an excuse to quit exercising.

Fortunately, fitness centers across the region are streaming classes online to help make at-home workouts feel more fun than doing 100 crunches on your carpet.

Whether you’re looking for yoga, strength training, HIIT, or dance routines, the following studios have you covered.

Yoga/Barre/Pilates

Amrita Yoga

Schedule: Class times vary, stay up-to-date via amritayogawellness.com/zoom

Where to stream: Zoom, access via amritayogawellness.com/zoom

Price: Donation-based via Paypal (heather@amritayogawellness.com)

BodyRide Studio (barre)

Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date on Facebook, facebook.com/BodybyBria

Where to stream: Facebook

Price: Free

Bria Method (barre, yoga, and pilates)

Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date on Instagram

Where to stream: Instagram live, @BodyRideStudio

Price: Free

Bulldog Yoga

Schedule: Library of on-demand classes

Where to stream: bulldogonline.com

Price: First 30 days free, $12.99 per month after

Casa Bandha Yoga

Schedule: Yet to be released; stay up-to-date on Instagram

Where to stream: Instagram, @casabandhayoga

Price: Free

Dhyana Yoga

Schedule: Class times vary, studiobookingsonline.com/dhyanayoga

Where to stream: Facebook

Price: Donation-based via Venmo or other alternatives; Details on Facebook

Freehouse Fitness Studio

Schedule: Daily 30-minute workouts; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @freehousefitness

Where to stream: YouTube

Price: Donation-based via MindBody; link can be accessed at freehousefitness.com/blog

Palo Santo Yoga Studio

Schedule: Daily livestreams; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @yogapalosantowellness

Where to stream: Zoom, zoom.us/join, use meeting code 883-036-6021

Price: Donation based via Venmo (@Daniel-Cordua)

Prana Das Yoga Center

Schedule: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. Sunday (subject to change, check Instagram for latest times:@pranadasyoga)

Where to stream: YouTube, youtube.com/channel/UCO-m7IlmBuYYqtwxxIyg9og

Price: Free

Rebel Yoga

Schedule: Class times vary, stay up-to-date on Facebook and Instagram

Where to stream: Instagram live, @rebelyogastudio

Price: Donation-based; Donations can be made through Venmo (@rebel8020)

Remix Fitness Studio (barre and yoga)

Schedule: Daily, class times vary

Where to stream: Instagram (@remix_fit), Facebook (facebook.com/RemixFitnessHorsham, and Zoom (access through remix-fitness.com/our-classes)

Price: $10 per class or $19.99 per week for unlimited classes

Shanti Yoga and Ayurveda

Schedule: Library of on-demand audio classes

Where to stream: Dropbox, access via shantiyogashala.org/sya-audio-yoga-classes

Price: Free

Sol Yoga Studio

Schedule: Library of on-demand classes

Where to stream: app.namastream.com/#/sol-yoga-studio/products/all

Price: Prices vary per class

The Wall Cycling (barre)

Schedule: 7 p.m. Sunday for free HIIT-barre workout, 5:30 p.m.; other barre class times vary, stay up-to-date on facebook.com/TheWallCyclingStudio

Where to stream: Facebook live for free classes, and Zoom for all other classes

Price: Free for Facebook live, $10 per class or $25 for three classes on Zoom

Three Queens Yoga

Class times: Multiple classes daily

Where to stream: Streamed through Zoom; register at threequeensyoga.com

Price: $12

Tuck Barre and Yoga is offering free classes through its Facebook page.
Courtesy Tuck Barre and Yoga
Tuck Barre and Yoga

Schedule: Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. (more to be added depending on demand)

Where to stream: Facebook, facebook.com/tuckbarreyoga

Price: Free

Unity Yoga

Schedule: Daily classes; stay up-to-date at unityyoga.guru/coronavirus

Where to stream: Facebook (facebook.com/UnityYogaGuru) and Instagram (@unityyogaguru)

Price: Free

Y2BFit (barre)

Schedule: Class times vary

Where to stream: app.namastream.com/#/y-2-bfit/products/all

Price: $4.99

Yoga Home

Schedule: Daily livestreams; schedule at ouryogahome.com

Where to stream: Zoom, access link through website: ouryogahome.com

Price: Free

Strength Training / Bootcamp / HIIT

BodyRide Studio

Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date on Facebook, facebook.com/BodybyBria

Where to stream: Facebook

Price: Free

Burn Boot Camp Blue Bell

Schedule: Daily at 9 a.m.

Where to stream: Links sent daily to members via email; Library of YouTube classes also available

Price: Free with a 14-day trial

Fuel Cycle Fitness

Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date on Facebook, facebook.com/groups/543616376275751

Where to stream: Zoom, access through Fuel Cycle’s Facebook group

Price: Free

Greater Philadelphia YMCA

Schedule: Library of on-demand workouts

Where to stream: watch.lesmillsondemand.com/at-home-workouts

Price: Free

Never Give Up Training

Schedule: Class times vary, stay-up-to-date at nevergiveuptraining.com/schedule

Where to stream: Zoom, access via nevergiveuptraining.com/schedule

Price: First class free, $40 for four classes following

Remix Fitness Studio

Schedule: Daily, class times vary

Where to stream: Instagram (@remix_fit), Facebook (facebook.com/RemixFitnessHorsham, and Zoom (access through remix-fitness.com/our-classes)

Price: $10 per class or $19.99 per week for unlimited classes

Warhorse Barbell is offering free workout classes through their Instagram account.
Courtesy Warhorse Barbell
The Wall Cycling

Schedule: 7 p.m. Sunday for free HIIT-barre workout, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for free HIIT workout; other class times vary, stay up-to-date on facebook.com/TheWallCyclingStudio

Where to stream: Facebook live for free classes, and Zoom for all other classes

Price: Free for Facebook live, $10 per class or $25 for three classes on Zoom

Warhorse Barbell

Schedule: Library of workouts being built on Instagram

Where to stream: Instagram (@warhorsebarbell)

Price: Free

Dance

Alexis Rose Xperience

Schedule: Class times vary; find schedule at arx-fitness.com/class-schedule

Where to stream: Zoom, access via arx-fitness.com

Price: $10

Mastah Tee Fitness and Dance

Schedule: Yet to be released; stay up-to-date via Instagram, @mastahtee

Where to stream: Info to come; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @mastahtee

Price: Info to come; stay up-to-date on Instagram, @mastahtee

Pop Fit Studio

Schedule: Class times vary; stay up-to-date via Facebook, facebook.com/popfitstudio1

Where to stream: Zoom, access links through Facebook

Price: First week free, $19-40 a month following