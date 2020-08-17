Ideally, doctors said, it’s best to wait until September or well into October. Schaffner suggests mid-September to mid-November. The effectiveness of the shot wanes over time. In most people, it stays strong for six months or so, but people over 65 tend to lose immunity more quickly. Waiting a little longer to get the shot improves the odds that you’ll be protected until the end of the season, which is usually around March or April. However, it takes two weeks to get the shot’s full benefit, so you want to get it before cases become more common in the fall. That’s often sometime in November. If you haven’t already gotten sick, you can get shots into the spring.