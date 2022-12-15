Households can stock up on free COVID-19 tests again.

As of Friday, the U.S. government’s website that let users request free COVID-19 at-home tests was live for a new wave of orders after a three month hiatus. The website update comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that his administration was restarting its COVID-19 home test program as part of a “winter preparedness plan.” The program re-launch comes amid the winter season, which has seen a rise in reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks. Philadelphia’s coronavirus case count has increased 33% in the last two weeks.

Anxiety has been brewing over a potential winter surge and how it could coincide with flu season and the common children’s respiratory virus, RSV. Medical experts have informally deemed the potential phenomenon the “tripledemic” and worry about its impact on hospital resources. According to Yale Medicine, all three viruses are currently present, but aren’t peaking at the same time.

The Biden administration’s winter preparedness plan includes households being able to request at-home tests and an expansion on who is able to dispense COVID-19 vaccines that will include nursing home staff, the New York Times reported.

How do I get free at-home tests?

Households can request four at-home tests by following these steps:

Visit covidtests.gov. Click “Order Free At-Home Tests” You will be redirected to a USPS website. Fill out the form with shipping information. Click “Check Out Now.” No credit card information is required. The tests are free. If you encounter issues, call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489)

According to the Biden administration, tests will begin shipping next week.