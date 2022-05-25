Hosting a wedding, prom, or other gathering in Philadelphia? You may be able to get free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new health department program specifically for special events.

With cases rising and most of the Philadelphia region experiencing high rates of COVID transmission, according to the CDC, the city says it wants residents to be the “host with the most” and keep the virus “off the guest list” at their events.

Here are the answers to some questions you may have if you’re looking to get your well-washed hands on some free tests:

What events qualify?

The city mentioned weddings, graduations, funerals or end-of-life celebrations, and proms when announcing the program, but also indicated any special event that is happening in Philadelphia could qualify.

Will all event organizers who apply get free tests?

Unfortunately not, the city said, because supplies are limited.

But priority will be given to certain events. These include gatherings that are:

Hosted or attended by people in communities that have suffered worse outcomes from the pandemic and historically have had less access to health care. That includes areas with lower vaccination rates, higher case rates, and fewer options for testing.

Being attended by many people who are generally at higher risk of complications if infected with COVID, including the elderly and people of color

Held indoors with many guests, or otherwise come with a higher-risk of COVID transmission

» READ MORE: COVID-19 cases are once again rising quickly in and around Philadelphia

How can I apply?

Event organizers should apply using this online form at least two weeks before the event, since the city said it could take that long to review the form and distribute the tests.

On the application, you can also request surgical masks and test-kit instructions in other languages.

If my request is approved, how many tests can I get and how do I get them?

You can get two at-home tests per guest, and you’ll pick them up at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in Center City.

How should guests use their two tests?

The health department said guests should either test once before and once after the event, or twice in the three to five days following it, at least 24 hours apart. If symptoms develop, guests should test then.

Could this program be expanded?

Yes.

At least 20,000 tests are available currently, the health department said, and it “may allocate more depending on the success” of this initiative.

I’m not hosting an event. Can I still get free at-home COVID tests?

Philadelphia works with community organizers to regularly give out free at-home tests throughout the city. A list of locations and hours of distribution can be found here.

At-home tests are also available for purchase at most drugstores.

Each U.S. household can also order eight free rapid COVID tests through the federal government. It’s the third time the government has offered the at-home tests.