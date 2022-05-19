COVID-19 cases are spiking once again in and around Philadelphia as a subvariant of omicron continues to spread.

In Philadelphia, the case rate has risen 91% in the last two weeks, well above the national average, according to an analysis of New York Times data by The Inquirer. Philadelphia is averaging about 434 new cases a day over the past week, a number that is almost certainly an undercount due to the use of at-home tests.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Philadelphia. As of Monday, there were 142 patients in Philadelphia hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 82% over the past two weeks. The number of new COVID-19 deaths has remained low, thanks in large part to widespread vaccinations, which are effective at preventing serious illness.

Across the river, New Jersey is facing a steeper spike in COVID-19 cases, thanks to the highly transmissible BA. 2.12.1 subvariant of omicron, which has yet to become dominant in Pennsylvania.

New Jersey is now averaging nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest rate of new infections since the beginning of February. Per capita, New Jersey has about double the rate of new infections than Philadelphia. COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 42% in New Jersey over the past two weeks, but are still well below peaks reached during the initial omicron wave in the winter.

“We, public health officials, did predict there would be a spike, three weeks or a month after Easter, and that’s what we think we’re seeing right now,” Camden County health officer Paschal Nwako told the Inquirer. “We’ll see what happens toward the end of May.”

Six counties in South Jersey — Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Ocean and Gloucester — have “high” levels of COVID-19 in the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing a mask indoors in counties with high transmission. The CDC looks at metrics that include cases, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity to determine community levels.

“This framework was designed to be predictive, anticipating where we will see further increases in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing Wednesday. “And they’re meant to inform communities, local leaders, and individuals on when and what prevention measures should be implemented in their local settings.”

Delaware is averaging 514 new cases a day, COVID-19 test positivity rates have skyrocketed past 18%, and two of the state’s three counties — Kent and Sussex — have a “high” level of spread. Hospitalizations are also up in Delaware 20% over the past two weeks, though the number of patients admitted to ICUs have remained low.

The rise in new infections comes as leading health officials in the Biden administration are warning of a substantial jump in new cases and a rise in hospitalizations. The new surge is mostly being driven by omicron subvariants that are more transmissible than previous versions of the virus, matched with waning protection over time, according to Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease, and that’s the reason why as cases go up… the discrepancy or ratio between hospitalization and cases clearly is much less than it was in the delta wave,” Fauci said during Wednesday’s briefing. “However, immunity does wane, and that is why it is so important to stay up to date with vaccines and particularly boosters.”