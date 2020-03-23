The Golf Association of Philadelphia announced Monday it has canceled the 119th BMW GAP Team Matches because of the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The massive competition, which would have involved more than 4,100 players from 157 member clubs, had been scheduled for April 19, 26 and May 3, with playoffs and challenges on May 9.
The event’s inaugural year was 1897 and had been played every year except for 1943 through 1945 (World War II) and 1994 (damage from winter ice storms).
GAP also announced it has suspended all events scheduled through May 15 “to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak conditions on golfers, employees, volunteers and personnel from member clubs.” That includes U.S. Open local qualifying and GAP championships and qualifying.
The association said the rescheduling of postponed events would be made on a case-by-case basis.