Just as going to class or meetings on Zoom has become the new normal for students and at-home workers, the world’s changed for late-night TV hosts, who are continuing some of their work from home, with new monologues and even some remote interviews.
Not that you need to stay up to watch them: While some of them have shown up on TV, everything’s on YouTube.
Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, with the help of his two young daughters and his wife, is making short “At Home” editions of the show, which so far have included an interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda and revealed, among other things, that his kids have an incredibly cool slide in their house.
CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert — whose Twitter handle happens to be @StephenAtHome — has delivered monologues from his bathtub, his fire pit, and from the picturesque porch of his Montclair, N.J., home, segments that have replaced old monologues on the reruns CBS is airing.
On Wednesday, TBS’s Full Frontal host Samantha Bee came to us from her woodshed — “because I’ve been preparing for something like this for years” — in a new daily digital series, Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee!
Comedy Central host Trevor Noah is for now calling his show The Daily Social Distancing Show, and, he, too, is working from home, while TBS’ Conan O’Brien announced this week that he will begin producing full episodes of Conan on March 30, using an iPhone and Skype, and with his staff working from home.
Kimmel: “We are social-distancing ourselves from Canada now. And they from us.”
Bee: “It’s deeply said that the Beanie Baby of today is a 2-ounce bottle of Purell. But here we are.”
Colbert: With the announcement of the first coronavirus case in West Virginia, “we’re all in this together. No red states or blue states. Just 50 anxious pale states. This is a crisis that we have to face together — by staying as far apart as possible.”
Noah: Coronavirus is “going around to all the NBA teams. Except the Knicks. Because not even coronavirus wants to be on the Knicks.”
Fallon: “For a lot of parents, today [Wednesday] was Day 3 of no school. Right now they’re realizing the key to teaching your kids the ABCs is a little CBD.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.