Resources for diving deeper

Sifting Through the Pandemic is Caudle’s pop-up media literacy site for applying his four-step SIFT method to the coronavirus “infodemic.”

PolitiFact’s coronavirus misinformation guide provides concrete tips to help you not get duped by online hoaxes.

Content verification non-profit First Draft has a guide to using online tools to, for example, trace an image’s source or where it was taken.

The National Association of Media Literacy Educators has collected a list of coronavirus-related media literacy resources.

FactCheck.org debunks false information, citing primary sources. Their coronavirus-related pieces include several on political misinformation such as inaccurate claims from politicians, as well as answering scientific questions.