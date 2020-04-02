COVID-19 and related economic concerns have forced Independence Mission Schools, a network of Catholic elementary schools in Philadelphia, to lay off 180 teachers and staff at its 15 schools throughout the city.
Bruce Robinson, CEO of Independence Mission Schools, said Thursday that the nonprofit kept core teachers but let go staff not involved in direct instruction and teachers of subjects like art, music and gym. The laid off workers accounted for about 38% of the network’s 475 employees.
“Our funding comes from tuition, tax credits and scholarships," Robinson said. “We know that some of our families are hurting right now.”
Students at the schools — Holy Cross, Our Mother of Sorrows/St. Ignatius of Loyola, St. Barnabas, St. Cyril of Alexandria, St. Frances Cabrini, St. Gabriel, St. Helena/Incarnation, St. Malachy, St. Martin de Porres, St. Martin of Tours, St. Raymond of Penafort, St. Rose of Lima, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Veronica and The DePaul Catholic School — will continue to receive instruction in subjects like math and reading.
The schools, formerly overseen by their local parishes, became part the network created in 2012 in an effort to sustain Catholic education in low-income neighborhoods.
Robinson said the move was not made lightly.
“We feel terrible about the decision,” he said.
Independence Mission Schools will pay the first month of affected employees’ COBRA, Robinson said, and tuition for the children of any laid-off workers will be waived for the rest of the school year.
Principals and central office workers at the director position and above are also taking pay cuts for the duration of the coronavirus shutdown, Robinson said.
Affected workers will be brought back as soon as schools reopen, he said, or sooner if Independence Mission Schools’ application for relief under the recently-approved federal stimulus package is approved.
The educational network has determined that about a quarter of its 4,000 students needed Chromebooks to make dynamic remote instruction possible and is in the process of getting that technology to families.
About $250,000 has been raised to date to purchase technology and support Independence Mission Schools families encountering hardships because of the economic downturn.