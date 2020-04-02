“Regardless of where they live in the city or what type of school they attend, students must have the opportunity to continue their learning,” Janine Yass, a cofounder of Boys Latin Charter School and board member of Philadelphia School Partnership, said in a news release. She and husband Jeff Yass, the founder of Susquehanna International Group, donated $2.8 million to the new fund, which is also supported by the Lenfest Foundation and the McCausland Foundation. (A separate nonprofit, the unrelated Lenfest Institute for Journalism, is the parent company of The Inquirer.)