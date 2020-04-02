The Philadelphia School Partnership announced a new effort Thursday to buy 15,000 Chromebooks for students in city charter and parochial schools as learning moves online during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Jump-Start Philly Schools Fund, backed by $3.8 million in donations, will pay for laptops for students in more than 100 charter and Catholic schools.
“Regardless of where they live in the city or what type of school they attend, students must have the opportunity to continue their learning,” Janine Yass, a cofounder of Boys Latin Charter School and board member of Philadelphia School Partnership, said in a news release. She and husband Jeff Yass, the founder of Susquehanna International Group, donated $2.8 million to the new fund, which is also supported by the Lenfest Foundation and the McCausland Foundation. (A separate nonprofit, the unrelated Lenfest Institute for Journalism, is the parent company of The Inquirer.)
The announcement by the nonprofit partnership, which donates millions to city schools, comes as schools across the region have been distributing laptops amid the extended coronavirus school closures, though some districts with higher concentrations of economically disadvantaged students have been slower to get technology into students’ hands.
The Philadelphia School District last week moved to purchase up to 50,000 computers, with the school board authorizing $11 million in spending. Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts and his family donated $5 million toward the purchase, while 76ers’ managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer this week pledged a seven-figure donation to buy 10,000 of the laptops.
In New Jersey, donations totaling $400,000 from the Camden Education Fund, Townsend Press and Campbell Soup Company meant the Camden School District could purchase Chromebooks for all of its high school students.
Other nonprofits have also been donating technology. Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha said last week it was distributing more than 600 tablets to 3 to 5 year olds in its early childhood education programs in North Philadelphia.
Staff writer Kristen A. Graham contributed to this article.