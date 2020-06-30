Inovio on Tuesday announced “positive” results from early-stage testing of its COVID-19 vaccine, but did not disclose complete data, and the news won a frosty reception on Wall Street.
In a news release, the Plymouth Meeting-based company said that six weeks after two injections, 34 out of 36 clinical trial participants, or 94 percent, “demonstrated overall immunological response rates based on preliminary data.” Both antibodies and T cell immune responses were detected.
Shares of Inovio stock, which have soared 860 percent this year, fell almost 11 percent to $28.32 in premarket trading on Tuesday, MarketWatch reported.
Inovio has been considered a front-runner in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. However, its technology platform, based on synthetic DNA, has never yielded an approved vaccine. The technology was pioneered 30 years ago by David Weiner, who co-founded the company and is now a scientific advisor.
Inovio’s statement said the vaccine was “generally safe and well tolerated.” Adverse events were mild, mostly redness at the injection site.
Inovio president and CEO J. Joseph Kim dismissed the stock tumble and said the developers are focused on the public health emergency.
“We don’t pay a whole lot of attention to short-term stock movements,” Kim said in an interview. “This is really good data. We’re excited. It’s safe and very immunogenic and we look forward to advancing it.”
Inovio’s trial, which started in April, initially had 40 participants, but three were excluded because they tested positive for COVID-19 and another left the study for non-clinical reasons. Inovio said it plans to publish the “full data set” in a medical journal.
Inovio plans to expand into later-stage testing this summer. The company is collaborating with Wistar Institute, where Weiner is vice president, and has received funding from the federal government, foundations, and other sources.