Furthermore, in rural areas, the relationship between household income and ICU bed availability is much more pronounced compared to urban areas -- as is the case in Pennsylvania. This is cause for concern as coronavirus outbreaks rise in rural areas. There are approximately 1,821 rural hospitals in the U.S. according to the American Hospital Association, and approximately 1,350 of these have only 25 or fewer inpatient beds. Most of these “critical-access” hospitals are not equipped to deal with severe coronavirus cases.