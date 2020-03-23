Companies that serve consumers face-to-face or deliver food and essentials to homes are eager to hire, including well known names such as Walmart, Amazon, Domino’s, Papa John’s, and CVS.
Domino’s franchises want to hire about 700 new employees across more than 142 stores in the Philadelphia area, according to a spokeswoman. Open jobs include delivery drivers, customer-representatives, assistant managers and managers.
Salim Joarder, a Domino’s franchise owner in the Philadelphia area, said "staffing is critical” for stores across the region.
Domino’s executives say they provide a contact-less delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it.
“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Joarder.
Those interested in applying should visit the website: jobs.dominos.com.
Drugstore chain CVS Health said Monday it would hire 50,000 employees across the U.S. in roles ranging from store clerks to home delivery drivers. CVS also said it would provide bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to employees who are required to work in-store.
Walgreens said it’s hiring 9,500 workers in its U.S. stores to accommodate “significant demands on stores and pharmacies during this time,” according to a statement on its website. Walgreens is looking for customer service associates, pharmacy technicians, and shift leads.
Amazon is staffing up in three categories: warehouses, shoppers, and delivery drivers. Amazon’s available positions and online applications are on the company’s jobs site. Candidates must submit an application, pick an available shift, and schedule a “new hire” appointment.
Walmart lists open jobs and online applications on its online jobs site. Candidates do not need resumes for hourly roles, but will need to send in their job history on the application. Walmart said last week that it planned to hire 150,000 hourly workers to meet increased demand during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), the labor union that represents employees in grocery, retail, and other food industries, applauded the move by Safeway, owned by Albertsons Companies, to grant a $2-per-hour increase in pay for its Pennsylvania grocery workers at Acme stores during the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are proud to support the significant wage increase adopted by Safeway, one of America’s largest supermarket companies,” said UFCW International President Marc Perrone in a release.
“In ways that we could not even imagine, overnight, our country changed – and as a result it changed the way our teams conduct business,” said Albertsons Co. President & CEO Vivek Sankaran.
In the past week, UFCW said, the union secured increased pay and benefits for more than 320,000 grocery workers. UFCW announced a 10% pay raise and two weeks paid leave for over 70,000 grocery workers with Stop & Shop stores in New England, New York, and New Jersey.
The state of New Jersey has set up a COVID-19 jobs and hiring portal online: https://jobs.covid19.nj.gov/.
The website is a centralized resource to match unemployed workers with openings in industries on the front lines of the outbreak. “Businesses across New Jersey need thousands of workers for immediate hire,” the site said.
Employers in critical industries can submit openings with urgent hiring needs related to COVID19 at jobs.covid19.nj.gov/intake.
Hiring companies include UPS, FedEx, Wawa, Inspira Health, supermarkets, healthcare companies and senior/retirement homes.
